38 Days to Polls: Joined in 791 lawsuits, INEC expresses satisfaction with preparations

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Thirty-Eight days to the February/March general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is now faced with at least, 791 court cases, a geometric rise from the 600 cases it was confronted with as of November last year.

Although, the electoral umpire is only joined in the suits as a “nominal party”, it nonetheless declared that it would only obey “clear” orders of courts in the light of conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

In spite of the development, the commission has expressed satisfaction with its preparations so far, saying it is determined to deliver a free, fair, credible and inclusive election to Nigerians.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday in a paper he delivered at Chatham House, London.

The theme of the session was Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Preparations and Priorities for Electoral Integrity and Inclusion.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper