Akinyele’ll soon become richest LG — Makinde

OYO State Governor,’ Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the next five years will bring about a huge transformation in the fortunes of Akinyele Local Government Area in the state.

The governor declared that his claim would come to pass because of the various landmark projects and infrastructure being put up in the area.

Makinde, who stated this while campaigning across the council, maintained that ongoing projects, such as the Inland Dry Port, the African Development Bank’s Agroprocessing Zone, the Oyo State government-initiated Ilutuntun City as well as the multifarious infrastructure projects put in place by his administration, would make Akinyele the richest local government in the state within the next five to 10 years.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor that lands will become gold in Akinyele Local Government, warning traditional rulers to avoid indiscriminate sale of lands.

The governor, who met with the leadership…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper