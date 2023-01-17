Australian music icon, Renee Geyer dies at 69





By Ada Osadebe

Australian soul singer, Renee Geyer, has died at the age of 69.

According to Dailymail, Geyer’s family in a statement said she died from complications following hip surgery.

“While in hospital, it was discovered that Renee also had inoperable lung cancer,” the statement reads.

“‘She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends.

“Naturally we are all utterly devastated.”

In the 1970s, Geyer, known for her gruff voice, became well-known in the public.

She identified herself as a 65-year-old black male from Alabama sounding like a white Hungarian Jew from Australia.

She started her solo career with a self-titled album in 1973 after recording an album with the jazz-rock combo Sun the previous year.

In a 2022 interview with ABC Radio Adelaide, Geyer recounted coming to terms with the fact that she was a natural talent.

‘It wasn’t a big thing that I could sing, it’s just when other people started thinking I was really…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper