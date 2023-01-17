Buhari receives Award for Peace in Africa, lists conditions for future harmony





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, urged leaders to place a premium on youth development, with more seriousness and actionable ideas in promoting skills acquisitions, while discouraging idleness.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement, said Buhari made the call while speaking at the African Conference for Peace, 2023, on Tuesday.

According to the Nigerian leader, idleness of youths and non-inclusion in discussing issues that shape their lives and the future portend liability for the continent, especially in religious fundamentalism and extremism.

The president, who was honoured by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum with “Award for Strengthening Peace in Africa”, said there was a need to inculcate values and principles of tolerance and peace in educational institutions, and particularly, among the youths.

He said: “African leaders and decision makers should ensure that democratic principles and good governance form…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper