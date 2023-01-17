 Expedite action on revamping orientation camps, NYSC urges Govs





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Tuesday, called on the 36 state governors to expedite action on improving the form, infrastructure, and appearance of the scheme’s orientation camps in their respective domains.

The Chairperson of NYSC Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Abubakar, made the appeal while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop in Abuja.

According to her, the leadership of the NYSC had embarked on advocacy visits to the state governors and had informed them of state of the infrastructures in the orientation camps, particularly the areas requiring urgent attention.

She said, “Most of the state governments are doing okay. You know, the camps are their responsibility. They’re supposed to provide the facilities and also improve the infrastructure in those facilities to accommodate corps members.

“All the state governments have provided some kind of facility for…





