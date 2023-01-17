Gunmen attack INEC Enugu office again, kill policeman, injure another





.

By Omezia Ajayi & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Gunmen, Sunday night, attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing a police officer, and injuring another.

INEC National Commissioner, Mr Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, has reported that our office in Enugu South LGA was attacked by gunmen. The incident occurred around 9.12 p.m., January 15, 2023.

“The security gatehouse was razed. Fortunately, the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the police and army personnel from the 82 Division.

“The state Commissioner of Police and the REC were personally at the scene immediately after they received information about the attack. Of the two policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper