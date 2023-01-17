INEC considers body odour for voter verification





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of its growing desire to integrate technology into Nigeria’s electoral process, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, might, in the foreseeable future, adopt the use of body odour for voter verification.

Some years ago, voters were verified by simply looking at their paper cards and checking the voter register.

In 2012, however, INEC introduced the Smart Card Readers, SCR, to verify the Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, which contained the facials of voters.

It was the period that INEC also used the Automated Facial Identification System, AFIS, to clean up the voter register.

As politicians developed ways of subverting the procedure, the electoral umpire went a step further to introduce the Bimodal Voter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper