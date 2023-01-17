Kwankwaso’s coordinator dumps NNPP for PDP in Bauchi State





Dr Babayo Liman, the Bauchi State Coordinator of the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Liman, who is also the North-East Zonal Secretary of the party announced his resignation at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.

“I want to formally inform the general public, especially members of the NNPP in Bauchi State, North-East and Nigeria at large, that I have resigned as a member of the NNPP.

“I have also resigned as the Zonal Secretary of the North-East as well as member and coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwnkwaso.

“Let the general public know that I have withdrawn my membership from the NNPP, I am no more with the NNPP from today,” he said.

He said that he ditched the NNPP for the PDP alongside large numbers of his supporters, adding that the party lacked structure to win elections…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper