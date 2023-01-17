Longest state bridge in Nigeria: I’ll consolidate on Udom’s solid foundation, says Eno





The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the successful completion and commissioning of the 1.15 kilometre Afi-Uko Nteghe Bridge, in Mbo, regarded as the longest bridge ever built by any dtate government in Nigeria.

Pastor Eno made the commendation in his off the cuff remark at the commissioning of the bridge which was presided over by former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience and attended by top Nigerian political and religious leaders. The bridge, an architectural milestone, connects Mbo LGA with Esit Eket LGA and opens up the riverine communities in Okobo, Mbo and Esit-Eket LGAs for commerce and industry and is also the gateway to the economic nerve centres and homes of the Ibom Industrial City, Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, Ibom Deep Seaport, Dakkada Global Oil, Ibom Solutions Hub and the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) located on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper