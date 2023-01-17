Murray wins Australian Open five-set epic after heat stops play





Andy Murray rolled back the years to defeat 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a five-set epic at the Australian Open on Tuesday, on a sweltering day that saw play suspended for three hours on most courts.

There was controversy off the court meanwhile on day two after organisers banned Russian and Belarusian flags at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic is set to make his eagerly anticipated return to the Grand Slam later Tuesday following his ban and deportation last year.

But the day looked set to belong to the 35-year-old Murray, after the Briton saved match point to defeat Italy’s Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/6) in 4hrs 49mins under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena due to the extreme heat.

“I will be feeling this this evening and tomorrow,” the former world number one, who plays with a metal hip after career-saving surgery, said.

“But right now unbelievably happy and proud of myself.

"I've put a lot of work into the last few months with my team to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper