Policy of redesigning the Naira Notes: Governors summon Emefiele





…To meet with Governors Tomorrow

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty– six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele over the redesign of some new naira notes of the country.

Recall that On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the nation’s apex bank had announced plans to redesign some new naira notes being used in the country.

Speaking on the development, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, stated that the move to introduce newly designed notes became imperative following what he described as the abnormalities bedevilling Nigerian financial, monetary and security systems.

According to him, the circulation of the new designs was designed to commence last year, December 15, 2022.

But the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency, Aminu Tambuwal in an invitation to the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper