Policy of redesigning the Naira Notes: Governors summon Emefiele

By
Headliners
-
1


To meet with Governors Tomorrow

By Henry Umoru 

THE thirty– six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele over the redesign of  some new naira notes of the country. 

Recall that On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the nation’s  apex bank had announced plans to  redesign some new naira notes being used in the country. 

Speaking on the development, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, stated that the move to introduce newly designed notes became imperative following what he described as the  abnormalities bedevilling Nigerian financial, monetary and security systems. 

According to him, the circulation of the new designs was designed to commence last year,  December 15, 2022.

But the  Chairman of  the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency, Aminu Tambuwal in an  invitation to  the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

