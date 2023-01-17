Rivers 2023, Fight to finish — Wike





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has forecasted that the 2023 general elections Rivers State would feature a fight to finish contest in which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win it all at the end of the day.

Wike spoke at the flag off of the statewide Rivers PDP Campaign Council rallies held at Felix Obuah Pavilion, Omoku Town, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) on Monday.

Wike said PDP had lorded it over the opposition in previous elections in

Rivers State governor and the forthcoming elections won’t present a different outcome.

Recalling how federal government abandoned Rivers State to her fate when the 2022 floods ravaged Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West local Government Areas, Wike told the people, “That is how you know those who hate Rivers State, that is how you know those who love us.

“If you hate Rivers State, we will not give you our vote. We will only give our vote to those who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper