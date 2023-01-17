The monster of child marriage





By Kenechukwu Obiezu

IN the appalling arrangement of child marriage across Nigeria and the world, those who marry children are as guilty as those who marry off children in what is a grand but grievous theft.

All those who get involved, including all those who consent either by their silence or compliance, are thieves of the worst kind. From girls barely off their mothers’ breast, they steal a childhood, a girlhood, and more damningly, a future.

In the place of innocence, they sow iniquity, and from bodies unblemished by the complications of adulthood, they force out anguished lives. In Nigeria, as in many other countries around the world that have failed to reconcile equity and equality, being a woman is a never-ending battle.

The marginalisation begins in childhood, and by the time girlhood arrives and finally adulthood, it has metamorphosed into something that is at once malicious and malignant.

In many Nigerian homes, girls are radically taught to live…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper