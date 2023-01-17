Youths set Niger police station ablaze over murder of Catholic priest





By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Divisional Police Station in Kafin-Koro in the Paikoro local government area of Niger state has been razed down by angry youths over the gruesome murder of Catholic Reverend Isaa Achi.

The riotous youths were said to have mobilized themselves around 9 am today armed with dangerous weapons and started chanting war songs across the streets of the town before heading to the Police Station where they set it ablaze.

It could not be ascertained whether there were casualties while the value of items damaged and burnt could also not be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, Police reinforcement teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations have been dispatched to the area to restore normalcy to the Communities.

It would be recalled that bandits stormed the residence of Dean and Parish Priest of Saint Peters and Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro Reverend Isaac…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper