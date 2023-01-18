‘After N190m upgrade Police Radio can compete with any other in Nigeria’





…NPTF ES happy with progress of work under 2021 intervention programmes

Soni Daniel, Abuja

There Nigeria Police Radio in Abuja can now compete favourably with any radio station in the country after the injection of N190 million into its upgrade by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the Head of the radio station, Andrew Anaimaka, has boasted.

Anaimaka made the boast while conducting the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Abdullahi Bala Sokoto round the facilities of the station in Dei-Dei Abuja and other projects undertaken by the fund in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of the NPTF and his management team on Monday began the inspection of some of its projects executed under the Fund’s 2021 intervention programme with a visit to the projects within the FCT including the renovation of 14 blocks of flats for policemen at the Rank and File Quarters in the Brick City Police Barracks, the Nigeria Police Radio station and the Nigeria Police Force…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper