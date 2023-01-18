Agitation against BVAS tantamount to pushing INEC to disobey Electoral Act – Okowa





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa



Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, said agitations against the use of BVAS technology in the forthcoming general elections in the country and subsequent ones amounted to pushing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disobey the Electoral Act.

He said that the use of BVAS and other devices to enhance e-election process in the country was contained in the Electoral Law, and that INEC would be committing an offence if it hearkened to the negative agitations.

Okowa made this known at the opening of a two-day Extra-Ordinary General Assembly of the South-South Monarchs’ Forum held at DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

He called on those against the use of the technology (BVAS) to eschew sentiments and join other Nigerians to support INEC in delivering free, fair and credible polls.

Okowa, who is also the Chairman of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper