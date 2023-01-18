Australian Open: Nadal’s exit raises fresh questions about future





Spain’s Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing to USA’s Mackenzie McDonald in their men’s singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2023. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Rafael Nadal made history at the Australian Open a year ago when he won a then-record 21st Grand Slam crown, but his dispiriting defeat on Wednesday raises fresh questions about how much longer the ailing Spaniard can keep going.

Nadal’s wife Mery was in tears at Rod Laver Arena as her injury-hampered husband succumbed 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to 65th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

Nadal hobbled out of the arena, his hip sore and his title defence over after just two matches.

So what now for one of the best men’s tennis players of all time?

In the short term, 36-year-old Nadal needs to diagnose and fix his hip.

In the aftermath of his physically and emotionally painful defeat, Nadal said he had had the problem for “a couple of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper