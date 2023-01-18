Clarify your position on Section 134 of constitution, Agbakoba tells INEC boss





By Henry Ojelu

FORMER chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has asked the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to clarify the commission’s position on section 134 of the 1999 constitution to the public.

Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution provides requirements to be met by a Presidential candidate in relation to the office of the President of Nigeria.

In a letter dated January 17, 2022 and addressed to the INEC chairman, Agbakoba stated that his request for clarification on the provision of section was premised on the seemingly ambiguous nature of the section.

Agbakoba, who noted that many concerned Nigerians have contacted him in the past days seeking correct interpretation of Section 134 of the constitution said that there is urgent need for the INEC chairman to clarify the correct meaning of the section to the public.

The letter read: “I write to commend INEC on the great job…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper