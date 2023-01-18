FG committed to developing cotton subsector — minister





Adeniyi Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to promote development of the cotton subsector of the economy.

Adebayo said this at the opening of the 1st Nigeria International Cotton Summit and Expo in Abuja.

Adebayo who was represented by Mr Adewale Bakare, the Director, Industrial Development Department in the ministry, emphasised the need to resuscitate the country’s textile industry.

He said that the ministry facilitated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention fund to the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector as part of efforts to promote the development of the cotton sector of the economy.

“This is with the aim of resuscitating and returning the textile industry back to its old glory days of creating jobs, achieving self-sufficiency in cotton production.

“This which aimed at minimising and eradicating smuggling and dumping of textile goods and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper