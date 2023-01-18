How US shipped Israel-stored munitions to Ukraine – Report





The United States military has been quietly shipping hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine from a massive stockpile in Israel.

According to a report on Tuesday, the ammunition supply is located in Israel for the US military to use in regional conflicts.

The US has also given Israel permission to use some of the supplies in emergency situations, The New York Times reported, citing American and Israeli officials.

The previous government approved of the move as Israel attempted to chart a course between maintaining ties with the US and Ukraine, and not antagonising Russia.

US officials first brought up the possibility of supplying Ukraine from the stockpile in Israel last year, sparking concerns in Jerusalem about how Russia would react, the report said.

