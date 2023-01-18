I scored zero in APC primary with true identity, credentials, Tunde Bakare mocks Tinubu’s men





Tunde Bakare

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Tuesday, tackled critics who opposed his state-of-the-nation address on Sunday, saying he scored zero in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC primary with true identity, original credentials.

He said, “Can someone tell these people that scoring zero in a primary election with one’s true identity and integrity intact as well having original credentials from well-known schools:

“Primary, Secondary, colleges and University within and outside of this nation is a veritable badge of honor, absolutely legit and unquestionable? Please tell them that in the words of Michel De Montaigne.”

Bakare had advised Nigerians to shun those promoting ‘emilokan’, a term associated with Tinubu and which means “my turn” in Yoruba.

He added that no good politician seeking the votes of the people would evade public debates and also task his team members…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper