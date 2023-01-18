Muslim-Muslim: Atiku, Dogara, Peter Obi attack APC’s same-faith ticket afresh





…Muslim-Muslim ticket, recipe for disaster —ATIKU

…Same faith ticket not an option —Dogara

…Church to take decision soon —ECWA President

…APC’s same faith ticket divisive, says LP

…Atiku, greatest divider of Nigeria —APC PCC

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu, ABUJA

The presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi; yesterday clashed over the same-faith ticket.

While Atiku and Obi’s campaigns opposed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, describing it as divisive and a disaster, the APC countered that the track records of its candidates and the solution-driven and all-inclusive progressive programmes they have for Nigerians would prevail. APC added that given the manner Atiku snatched the PDP ticket, contrary to the North-South power-sharing arrangement, he was the divider of Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper