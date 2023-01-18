Osinachi: Peter Nwachukwu always aggressive, two aides, one IPO tell court





By Fortune Eromosele

Trial of Peter Nwachukwu, husband to the late Osinachi Nwachukwu, continued today before Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, Abuja, with the testimony of two aides who worked closely with Osinachi and an Investigative Police Officer, IPO.

One of the aides, who simply identified himself as Victor Akpan, a 35-year-old drummer who plays for Dunamis and worked with Osinachi, said Peter Nwachukwu would always say harsh words and had no regard for anybody.

Narrating to the court, he said, “I know Peter Nwachukwu as a man that does not have respect for anybody, he says words like, ‘you’re mad, you’re stupid, who are you,’ he is the kind of man that insults his wife in the midst of instrumentalists not regarding anybody. When we were having rehearsals with his wife he turned and said a word, ‘you’re smelling, who are you without me.’ Whenever he says words like that the only thing we hear from his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper