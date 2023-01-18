Peter Obi is the only option for good governance – Amuga





he Gombe State gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Keftin Amuga has described the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as the only option for Nigerians to enjoy good governance.

He said this on the sidelines of the inauguration of the LP Gombe State Gubernatorial Campaign Council, on Wednesday in Gombe.

The governorship hopeful said that Obi remained the only option for Nigerians yearning for change and better leadership which would translate to the improvement of the wellbeing of the people.

He said that of all the candidates vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, Obi remained the most qualified and competent with the needed character to restore Nigeria to the path of progress.

“That Obi is not popular in the North is a figment of the imagination of some people; It is not true.

“Peter Obi is popular in Borno, Yobe and Kano States and he is popular everywhere.

“He (Obi) is the only option for Nigerians who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper