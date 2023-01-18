PVCs: INEC reacts to PDP’s alleged compromise in Lagos





NEC in Lagos State has described as untrue, allegations by the PDP that some members of the commission were colluding with the APC to manipulate the ongoing Permanent Voter Cards’ (PVCs) distribution..

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos state refuted PDP’s claim in a statement on Tuesday evening by Mrs Adenike Tadese, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

According to him, INEC read with great consternation from some national dailies, PDP’s allegations that the commission is denying some applicants their PVCs as well as cloning some PVCs.

“It is pertinent to clarify and correct the frivolous accusation by PDP that some INEC staff are colluding with members of the ruling party in the state to deny some groups of people access to collect their PVCs.

“Mention was equally made of Mr Muyiwa Yusuf, the Head of Department VR/ICT INEC in the state who was alleged to have connived with the APC to clone the faces…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper