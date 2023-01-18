UK visit: What Peter Obi said about repatriation of Nigerians — Obienyem





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Special adviser on media to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for the 2023 general elections, Mr Valentine Obienyem has said that the LP candidate believes that only good governance in Nigeria would resolve the problem of Nigerians living illegally in foreign countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obienyem said: “During our last visit to the UK, while Mr Peter Obi was discussing with a UK Minister, he wanted to know what would be the position of Obi on Nigerians living illegally in the UK.

“In replying, Obi said that discussions such as that were part of the insult on Nigeria and Nigerians, which good governance would resolve finally.

“He made it clear to them that most Nigerians abroad would gladly come back on their own once good governance is enthroned.

“He reminded them that the duty they owe Nigeria is to support a free and fair election that would guarantee the people’s choices.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper