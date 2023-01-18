WEF: Your country moved world, inspired Europe, EU hails Ukraine





Ursula von der Leyen

By Biodun Busari

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has lauded Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s attacks since the war started nearly one year ago.

Von der Leyen poured huge praises on Ukraine, saying it “has moved the world and inspired all of Europe.”

The EC president made this known on Tuesday during her address at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting started on 16 Monday and will end on Friday 20.

Read also:

EU sends generators, shelters to Ukraine as winter looms

Former Iran president’s son freed after seven years

Cameroon, Congo, 3 others host seven million IDPs

While commending the bravery and resilience of Ukraine against Russia, von der Leyen vowed that Europe will continually lend its support.

“For almost one year now, Ukraine has stunned the world. On that fateful February morning, many predicted that Kyiv would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper