2 chiefs, 5 others arrested over Edo train attack

…Last 2 victims rescued

…FG has abandoned us over Lassa fever cases—Edo govt

By Gabriel Enogholease & Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN

The Edo State government, yesterday, said seven persons, including two traditional heads, have been arrested over the Igueben train kidnap in the state, while the last two victims have been rescued.

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who addressed newsmen after the first weekly State Executive Council meeting of the year, said: “We are pleased to announce that the last two victims have been rescued and seven suspects are in custody, including two village chiefs. We thank the press for the support they have given in the last few weeks.”

Nehikhare, flanked by the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, decried the neglect by the Federal Government on the recent outbreak of Lassa fever prevalent in about three local government areas of the state and appealed to…





