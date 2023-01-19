



The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said four out of the six ships that had arrived at Lagos ports were waiting to berth with petrol.

It added that the remaining two ships were carrying base oil.

NPA said 17 other ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, petrol, bulk urea, palm oleum, bulk sugar, bulk coal, bulk gypsum, automobile gasoline, jet fuel and butane gas at the ports.

Meanwhile, 23 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at the Lagos Port Complex from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1.

The NPA indicated that the ships contained general cargo, bulk gypsum, container, bulk urea, base oil, bulk sugar, frozen fish, petrol, trucks, bulk salt , bulk wheat, jet fuel and automobile gasoline.

The post 4 ships with petrol waiting to berth at Lagos ports appeared first on Vanguard News.





