APC ‘ll clear all Kebbi votes in general election – State Campaign Council





The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it’s almost certain of clearing all Kebbi State votes in the 2023 general election, going by successes recorded in its village-to-village campaign.

Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari, the Director-General of the state APC campaign council, said this when he spoke at the palace of the District Head of Bachaka, Alhaji Yakubu Maiyaki on Wednesday.

Dakingari, also a former governor of the state, expressed gratitude to Maiyaki for the warm reception accorded them.

He called on the people to unite on the APC’s platform to continue to reap the dividends of democracy in the state.

Dakingari promised that the party’s governorship candidate would sustain the execution of developmental projects initiated by Gov. Abubakar Atiku and even improve upon them.

The campaign DG said the people of Bachaka were direct beneficiaries of the administration’s projects particularly in terms of roads construction that had enhanced their economic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper