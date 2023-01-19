Economist dismisses possibility of recession in Nigeria in 2023, predicts slow growth





Economist, Mr Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd. has projected that the Nigerian economy will experience slower growth rate of 2.7 per cent in 2023.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s economic growth rate in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.78 per cent points from the 4.03 per cent growth rate recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2021.

It stated that the growth rate decreased by 1.29 per cent points relative to the 3.54 per cent rate recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

Speaking at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) 2023 Macroeconomic Outlook on Thursday in Lagos, Rewane said Nigeria would not likely slide into recession in 2023.

“As projected, one third of global economy will plunge into recession, which is unlikely for the Nigerian economy, but an economic slowdown is unavoidable,’’ he said.

According to him, the expected slow growth rate will take its toll on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper