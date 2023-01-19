Gradual removal of petrol subsidy starts April —FG





*Those campaignings are saying they’ll get rid of it quickly

…It’s safer for the current administration to start removing fuel subsidy from the second quarter — Finance Minister Ahmed

..Adds N3.25 trillion subsidy cost must be exited

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor, LAGOS

The Federal Government may begin a gradual removal of the petrol subsidy from April 2023, about three months ahead of the initial plan to effect a complete stop to the expenditure head.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, who dropped this hint on Tuesday during an interview with ARISE TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, also said the subsidy removal appears to be the position of all contestants to the leadership of the country in their political campaigns for next month’s general elections.

She stated: “What will be safer is for the current administration to, maybe at the beginning of the second quarter, start…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper