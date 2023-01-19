IGP fags-off payment of N13billion cheques to 6,184 slain, incapacitated policemen





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday at Force headquarters flagged off the presentation of Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance cheques worth N13billion to 6,184 personnel of the force who paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and those who suffered from disabilities during their service to the country.

Beneficiaries of the schemes are children/immediate family of those killed in active service and those who sustained gunshot wounds or were were disabled from the year 2021 to 2019.

Speaking at the occasion, IGP Alkali said, “The Group Life Assurance Scheme which was introduced as a result of the Pension Reform Act 2004 and amended in 2014 and the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme are welfare packages fully funded by the Federal Government for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

“However, due to paucity of funds, the Federal Government could not fund the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper