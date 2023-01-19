Ikenga Ugochinyere: Democratisation of violence in Imo





By Ikechukwu Amaechi

THIS is to notify the general public that this may be my last acts as a human as my house in Umukegwu Akokwa is under heavy attack currently. As I pen this, all the cars in my house have been set ablaze and there is heavy shooting for the past 25 mins.

Painfully, as I speak to you, I saw them kill my father’s younger brother, Uncle Dan. I pray and call for urgent help from anybody who can help. The attackers are shooting at every one in the house and this is an urgent cry for help.”

These were the heart-piercing words of Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesman of the Conference of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Saturday, January 14 when gunmen waged a ferocious war on his country home. It was, to borrow a military parlance, a scorched earth operation.

He survived but his uncle, Dan, and two others were gruesomely murdered. Thirty-two vehicles, most of them for campaigns, were burnt; buildings were levelled with explosives. The destruction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper