I’m ready to stand surety for Nnamdi Kanu – Soludo





Malami, Kanu and Soludo

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he is ready to provide surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Soludo stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, a political show monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

He said, “On South-East Security, we need Nnamdi Kanu, all stakeholders around the table…. grant him administrative bail, and I am prepared to provide as surety …”

Recall that Soludo had joined the list of those calling for Mr Kanu’s release during the presidential campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka, Anambra State on 15 January.

But, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has reacted to Soludo’s request to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper