Meet Yemi Cregx, handsome Nigerian BBTitans housemate, fashion influencer





Yemi Cregx

By Biodun Busari

Yemi Cregx hails from Ekiti but resides in Lagos, Nigeria. He is one of the housemates in the ongoing BBTitans.

Born on March 20, 1992, Yemi Cregx is a 30-year-old fashion influencer, content creator, and model. He is the first Mr University Africa and ex-Mr Ideal Nigeria runner-up.

Yemi Cregx is a social media personality with a considerable audience across different platforms. He shares pictures about modelling, fashion, and lifestyle on Instagram.

Yemi Cregx and a South African housemate, Khosi are romantically attracted to each other as they’ve kissed twice.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper