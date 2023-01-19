Nigeria generates 14.59bn in 5 years from mining licences – Cadastre DG





—Says revenue largely from processing fees

—Revokes 3402 licences

–Adds: Nigeria coal sought after globally

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Director-General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre, Obadiah Nkom on Thursday said the office generated N14.59 billion from 2018 to 2022 from issuance of mining licences.

The Director-General disclosed this to State House correspondents when he featured at the 63rd session of the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the office revoked 3,402 titles that were not used, adding that the agency makes sure that only the rightful people are given license.

He also disclosed that the Migeria coal is sought after all over the world.

On the revenue generation, he explained that in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the agency generated N1.55 billion, N2.38 billion and N2.57 billion respectively.

However, between 2021 and 2022, its revenue fell from N4.3 billionn to N3.79…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper