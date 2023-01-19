Patient dies after car runs over him in JUTH premises





JOS—A middle-aged man, identified as Mallam Zubairu, has died after a vehicle ran over him on the premises of Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, Plateau State.

Zubairu, a resident of Lamingo, Jos East Local Government Area of the state, had visited JUTH for a health-related issue where he met his untimely death.

A family member, identified simply as Abok, who spoke to NAN, after the incident, said the deceased visited the hospital for a routine check-up for an ailment.

Abok added that the late Zubairu was on his way out of the hospital when he was run over by a vehicle.

He said: “I usually take him to the hospital for his routine checks but he did not call me today and I was told his son brought him to the hospital.

“He had finished seeing the doctor and was on his way to the car park within the hospital while his son left him to get a motorcycle that would convey them home.

“He, unfortunately, collapsed while walking and a vehicle ran over him…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper