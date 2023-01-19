Peter Obi might win in Anambra State – Soludo





Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Peter Obi

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi may win the February 25, 2023, presidential election in the state.

Soludo stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, a political show monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

He said, “I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others,” “We (APGA) are also competing in the same race. We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

The governor referred to his piece in November 2022 where he said that Obi might win in Anambra but won’t win the overall presidential election.

He said, “In that piece, I even considered that Peter Obi might win in Anambra State. I did mention that.”

Soludo, however, doubted the chances of Obi to win the overall…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper