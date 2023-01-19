Presidential election: Straw poll favours Atiku-Okowa ticket





By Juliet Umeh

As Nigerians prepare to elect a new president on February 25, a straw poll has put Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as favourite to win the election ahead of other candidates.

Adamawa State-born Atiku, from the north east, is running with Ifeanyi Okowa, current governor of Delta State on what is known as Atiku-Okowa ticket.

The straw poll conducted by Guardians of Leadership and Democracy, GLD, a pro-democracy group with focus on leadership, good governance, sustainable democracy, innovation and human capital development, put Atiku in clear lead over three other top contenders for the job.

Straw poll, also known as straw ballot, is usually an ad hoc poll carried out to determine the slant of opinion on an issue or popularity of an individual or group of persons within a community.

