PVC collection:  Uzodimma donates 27 vehicles to boost security in Imo





Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has donated 27 new Hilux vehicles to security agencies to beef up security during the ongoing distribution and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

Uzodimma handed over the vehicles to operatives of the state “Operation Search and Flush”, on Wednesday in Owerri.

“The action is a deliberate effort aimed at strengthening the efforts of the security agencies to occupy the political space and ensure the next election in the state is hitch free.

“Deploy the vehicles to help INEC in the successful distribution of PVCs because it will be bad for our people, after suffering to register, are not allowed to collect their PVCs for voting,” he said.

The governor commended the security agencies for being available always and enthusiastic to protect lives and property in the state.

Uzodimma reiterated his determination to support them to do their duties more effectively.

He reminded the operatives that the team…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper