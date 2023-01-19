Southwest to become hub of Nigeria’s industrialization if elected – Atiku





..restates commitment to restructuring

By Adeola Badru

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that Southwestern Nigeria will be made the nation’s industrial hub if elected president on February 25.

The former Vice President made the disclosure, while speaking at the PDP Presidential campaign at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.

Atiku, while appealing to the state to go out enmasse to vote for all PDP candidates in the coming election, however, expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde for creating the enabling environment and providing the needed support for the peaceful rally.

He said: “South West is going to be a business centre, that’s why in our economic programs, we are committed to making sure that industrialization of the south west is achieved and has the support of the federal government.”

“These is our commitment. There are five major commitments to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper