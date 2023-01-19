US election observer, NED commends Nigeria over technology-driven electoral process





….impressed with huge number of registered young voters

…expresses concern over insecurity

By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of the 2023 general election,an international election observer, National Endowment for Democracy, NED, yesterday, commended Nigeria over technology-driven electoral process.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on the sidelines of an interaction organized by Yiaga Africa with the delegation from NED and other stakeholders of the 2023 general elections, President and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NED, Damon Wilson, disclosed that the election is unpredictable.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the growth and strengthening of democratic institutions around the world.

Each year, NED makes over 2,000 grants to support the projects of non-governmental groups abroad who are working for democratic goals in more than 100 countries.

Damon said: “The fifth largest democracy in the world, it is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper