2023 Elections: Shun violence, cyber bullying, youths told





…As INEC Flays Youth Involvement in Electoral Violence

By: Kingsley Omonobi, Favour Ulegbor – Abuja

Ahead of the general elections starting February this year, President of Civil Society Group, Love World Next, Derick Izekor has tasked Nigerian Youths not to be misled into violence, or cyber bullying by electoral candidates and to get involved in national transformation the right way.

He also stated that towards ensuring we get a better leader in 2023, youths must be fully involved and should carry out their civic responsibility to voting in the right leader as a matter of patriotism.

Derek said this at the Launch of the Strategic Political Responses In National Transformation Project, SPRINT, which held at Abuja on Thursday.

He said “In recent times we have seen, read and heard about the responses of young people towards change in their nation. We believe in Love World Next that youths are major stakeholders in national transformation. We want youth to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper