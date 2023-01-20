Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting





By Efosa Taiwo

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set.

Baldwin had been rehearsing a scene for the Western film Rust when the shooting which later led to the death of Hutchins happened at a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer, will also be charged.

However, the lawyers of both defendants said they intended to fight the charges in court.

Santa Fe’s District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the charges on Thursday, adding that they would be filed by the end of the month.

“Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter,” the statement read. “I have determined that there is sufficient evidence.”

