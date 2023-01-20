Anambra, Enugu end heavy taxation on commercial vehicles





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Apparently, due to the controversy generated by the tax regime in Anambra State after his assumption of office, Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has suspended taxes imposed on heavy-duty vehicles for loading and offloading in the transport sector.

This is even as the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State has taken a bold step towards promoting uniformity in the application of road tax laws in the state and across states to avoid double or multiple taxation(s).

In Anambra, officials of the state government, transport operators and other key stakeholders, at a meeting in Awka, brainstormed on the matter and agreed on the new payment modalities.

After the meeting, Governor Soludo approved weekly payments for tricycles, shuttle buses and other transport operators.

Accordingly, while Keke operators would henceforth pay N2,500 per week or N10,000 per month, shuttle bus drivers would be paying N3000 per…





