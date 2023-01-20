Benue Govt commissions 30.5km Guma road, remodelled general hospital





Gov. Ortom, Senator. Jev, traditional rulers other dignitaries at the commissioning

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has commissioned the 30.5km Gbajimba-Tse-Ortom to Tse-Upev-Tse-Akaahena Road in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, constructed by the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration.

Also commissioned is the remodeled Gbajimba General Hospital in the same Guma LGA.

Commissioning the road which terminates at the Nasarawa state border, the lawmaker representing Benue North West District, Senator Orker Jev who lauded Governor Ortom for prioritizing rural development, stressed that it was a clear demonstration of keeping to campaign promises.

According to Senator Jev, “we are in electioneering time, and our people, our traditional rulers can see that promises made by our party have been delivered. When we promise we deliver. Governor Ortom promised to deliver this 30.5km road and he has delivered it. That is why you can still give him more…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper