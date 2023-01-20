CBN to fine banks N1m daily over new currency notes





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that any commercial bank that failed to pick up its new currency for distribution will be fined N1 million per day.

The apex bank’s Deputy Director, Research, Osun state branch, Adeleke Adelokun, disclosed this while sensitising traders on the need to embrace the new currency and return old ones to banks, at Ayegbaju Market in Osogbo on Friday.

According to him, “the CBN has printed enough new naira notes, but we discovered that most of the banks have not collected the money.

“When we discovered that they refused to collect the new Naira notes we put sanction on the bank with a fine of N1 million per box per day, depending on the number of days .

“We also mandated the banks to put new naira notes in their ATMs all over Nigeria so that Nigerians will have access to the new Naira Notes.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper