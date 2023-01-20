Global Rights calls on INEC to improve access to PVC collection





…expresses worry over the disenfranchisement of registered Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

WITH less than 40 days to the 2023 general elections, Global Rights, Thursday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to improve access to a collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, by registered and eligible Nigerians.

The call was contained in a statement signed by Executive Director, of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, and made available to Vanguard, where Global Rights pointed out that the only way Nigerians can exercise their right and responsibility is for INEC to improve on the efficiency of logistics for the collection of PVCs.

The statement reads in part, “Notwithstanding the fact that we commend INEC for extending the dates for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) both at the Ward level and Local Government Secretariat levels, we are concerned that the logistics for the distribution of the cards have been hampered by hiccups…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper