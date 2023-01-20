Gov Yahaya’s ex-commissioner joins NNPP in Gombe





By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

The chances of Hon Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Gombe State received another boost as the former Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development and later Information and Culture in the APC-led administration of Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Hon Julius Ishaya Lepes has joined the NNPP.

The statement from the Party, last evening stated that Lepes was one of the founding members of the APC in the Gombe state, a grassroots mobilizer and was in the kitchen cabinet in the government of Inuwa Yahaya before he left the APC.

Julius, who joined the NNPP after meeting its gubernatorial candidate, Khamisu Mailantarki, said he decided to defect to the NNPP after a wide consultation from his followers and lovers across the state. He noted that both APC and PDP have failed the people, hence the need for fresh breath.

He alleged that after joining the PDP, the leadership of the party had sidelined…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper